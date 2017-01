" Corporations have a lot of cats and dogs working for them. The dogs are eager, enthusiastic, good-natured team players. The cats are quiet, competent, thoughtful, even tempered individualists. Guess who gets promoted? The dog, of course.

It's a scientific fact that cats are a lot smarter than dogs. So if you want to get to the top, be smart like a cat and act like a dog. "

-- from Horse Sense- Ries and Trout